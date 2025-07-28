Astros may offload forgotten name to create deadline flexibility

The Houston Astros should be buyers at this year's MLB trade deadline, but just how aggressive will they be? Astros owner Jim Crane's longstanding policy of staying beneath the luxury tax threshold will surely be put to the test this summer, and it could very well dictate who Houston decides to pursue ahead of the July 31 deadline.

One player who could give Houston a little breathing room to absorb some extra salary this season is outfielder Chas McCormick. A key contributor during the Astros' postseason run in 2023, McCormick is a shadow of the player he used to be and has turned into little more than a bench bat.

McCormick's .254/.311/.299 slash line is not going to grab the attention of many contenders, but there are ways in which Houston could shed the remainder of his $3.4 million salary. As Houston looks to make some moves this week, they could attempt to attach McCormick's contract to an impending move — even if it means sacrificing a more promising prospect.

Astros may offload Chas McCormick to create deadline flexibility

The cost savings of dealing McCormick at the trade deadline would not be momentous. In fact, Houston might only be able to save approximately $1 million toward the end-of-the-year CBT. However, the Astros front office is operating with some very thin margins while attempting to stay below the tax threshold, and every little bit help. Remember, if Houston crosses the threshold for a second consecutive season, the Astros will incur a 30% tax on all overages.

At the moment, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the Astros projected CBT payroll is sitting at a little over $239 million. The CBT threshold is $241 million, so Houston has very little to work with. Fans can't forget that Jose Abreu's full $19.5 million salary, along with partial contributions from both Ryan Pressly and Rafael Montero count toward that $239 million number.

The Astros don't have many other way to shed payroll at this year's trade deadline. it may not be much, but that little sliver of relief could allow Astros' GM Dana Brown to target a low-cost reliever or left-handed hitter before July 31 — both of which represent something Houston needs before the deadline expires.

