Astros-Mariners clash may determine playoff futures beyond AL West bragging rights

All eyes will be fixed on the upcoming three-game series between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park this weekend. The Mariners currently hold a one-game edge in the season series, so whichever team emerges victorious this weekend, have the inside track to the AL West crown.

But the division title isn't the only thing hanging the balance this weekend. If the Astros are able to out-duel the Mariners, not only is the AL West within their sights, but so it a first-round bye — something that a battered and bruised Houston squad will relish at this point in the season.

Entering play on Friday, the Astros (and Mariners) are just one game of the struggling Detroit Tigers. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch has had a whale of time getting his team over the finish line the past few weeks, and while a Tigers' AL Central title seemed inevitable earlier this season, Detroit is now in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

Astros-Mariners series carries more than just AL West bragging rights — Houston could get a first-round bye

If the playoffs started today — because the Mariners currently hold the tiebreaker — the Astros would be the second Wild Card team and face off against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The Boston Red Sox, who are barely treading water in the chase for the final Wild Card spot, would open the playoffs on the road in Seattle. Both the Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays would receive a bye.

But with just over a week to go, the entire AL playoff picture could be thrown into chaos. Other than the Yankees and Blue Jays, no team is guaranteed of anything — and even those two haven't clinched a playoff spot yet.

With so many moving parts, it's foolish to get into specific scenarios at this point, but Astros fans should be aware of the potential first-round bye that Houston could receive if they finish strong. It all starts with the upcoming series against their division rivals.

If Houston handles their business against Seattle, they'll be in prime position to claim the AL West title, and perhaps even skip the Wild Card round.

