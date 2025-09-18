Astros playoff fight moves past Rangers and onto this pesky playoff contender

The Houston Astros have left the Texas Rangers in the dust and may have effectively ended their playoff pursuits after sweeping them right out of Space City earlier this week. Houston begins a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners over the weekend in a matchup that may very well decide who wins the AL West.

But while the Rangers chances of playing into October have evaporated, another pesky AL contender is making their late-season. Like a long shot in the Kentucky Derby, the Cleveland Guardians are stalking the AL Wild Card leaders, and with just over a week remaining, and making one final push toward the postseason.

Heading into play on Friday, the Astros will either hold a one-game lead over the Mariners or be tied with them atop the division depending on the outcome of Seattle's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. In terms of the AL Wild Card, the Mariners and Red Sox are tied with a record of 83-69, but the Guardians are only 2½ games back.

Astros playoff fight moves past the Rangers and onto the Guardians

The Guardians have won nine of their last 10 games, and heading into Thursday's game against the Detriot Tigers, have won six straight. Even Detroit's lead in the AL Central is dwindling, as Cleveland has pulled to within 4½ games of the Tigers.

By all rights, the Guardians have no business being in the conversation. Just a little over a month ago, Cleveland was contemplating trading one of their best players (Steven Kwan) at the July 31 deadline. They also lost All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to a season-ending suspension, and yet, they're still in the playoff hunt.

If the Astros falter this weekend against the Mariners, and the Guardians keep winning, Houston could be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. If, however, Joe Espada's crew handles their business against their AL West foes, then they'll inch ever closer to their ninth straight trip to the MLB Postseason.

While fans are certainly excited about their favorite team taking home the Silver Boot, the Houston won't care if the Astros don't make it back to the playoffs. The clock's ticking, and Houston needs to continue to pile up the wins.

