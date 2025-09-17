AL Wild Card race is trending toward Astros playoff matchup against hated rival

The American League playoff race is heating up, and predictably, the Houston Astros find themselves right in the middle of it. Though the Seattle Mariners have overtaken Houston in the AL West standings, the Astros are still hanging around and have actually moved up a spot in the AL Wild Card race — giving themselves some added cushion. If these results hold, their AL Wild Card matchup could be very, very interesting.

By now, the Astros have a history with most of the playoff contenders. Being part of the playoff picture for the past decade, including multiple deep runs, has made Houston and their fans quite familiar with the best teams in the league.

One that stands out, however, as one of the Astros most hated rivals are the new York Yankees. Assuming the current MLB playoff bracket holds, the Astros could be facing off against New York to start their playoff journey in 2025.

The Astros battling the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series would be must-see TV

Obviously these are two teams that cannot stand each other, and could be the highlight of the entire postseason. Astros fans got a front row seat this season to Aaron Boone whining about umpires and the strike zone, and you won't have to look hard to find Yankees fans still harping on the sign stealing scandal. Between the bad blood and their recent playoff history, this is a matchup no one will want to miss.

As for whether or not going up against the 2025 Yankees is a good matchup for Houston, that's a bit tricky. The two teams have split their meetings this season, and New York would have home field advantage if the seeding remains unchanged. The Yankees, however, won't have Gerrit Cole, making the pitching matchups less scary, and Aaron Judge famously stinks in the postseason.

The most likely and arguably best outcome is a closely fought opening round series between the Yankees and Astros. Going up against the Mariners in the first round would be fun, and there's a world where the Boston Red Sox could make things interesting.

However, true rivalries in the postseason are hard to come by and getting to face the Yankees might be the ideal situation even if it is bad for Astros fans' blood pressure.

