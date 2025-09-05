Astros Magic Number: Houston has a long way to go after series loss to Yankees

The Houston Astros had a real chance to both ruin the Yankees' lives as well as solidify their own playoff position this week. Unfortunately, after losing the series decider on Thursday, the Astros find themselves still in a tricky position when it comes to getting to the postseason while New York got bailed out in their own quest to lower their own magic number for 2025.

Before getting into the specifics of the Astros' magic number, it is important to remember that every team technically has two magic numbers: one to win the division and one to make the playoffs at all. Usually the playoff magic number (the combined number of team wins and nearest competitor losses to clinch any given playoff spot) is lower unless the three Wild Card spots are being taken up by teams with crazy strong records, but both numbers should matter to Houston fans wanting to know how the rest of the 2025 season needs to go for things to break the Astros way.

Astros Magic Number: Houston's playoff hopes could come down to the wire

As of the morning of September 5, the Astros' magic number to win the AL East currently sits at 19 while their magic number to make the playoffs at all is 17. Thankfully, the math is made easier by the fact that, for the moment, the team that is closest to them in the division as well as the team whose Wild Card spot Houston could occupy are the same in the Seattle Mariners who have lost three straight to help the cause.

The good news is that the Astros remain 3.5 games up in the AL West thanks to the Mariners forgetting how to play baseball. The bad news is that not only do the Astros have little margin to work with given that two current AL Wild Card teams (Yankees and Red Sox) having better records than them, but the Astros have arguably the hardest schedule of any AL playoff contender the rest of the way.

Of the Astros' remaining 21 games, they only have seven home games with notable road series against the Blue Jays, Braves, Rangers, and Athletics. A three game home series against the Mariners could be helpful, but Seattle winning that series would also mean that the Mariners would own the season series tiebreaker over Houston which is less than ideal. It is also worth mentioning that the Rangers are currently surging and they could factor into the picture especially with two series against Houston this month.

In short, it is looking more and more like the Astros' playoff hopes are going to come down to the wire. They are starting to get healthy, but Houston is going to have to start playing better if they are going to hold on and get into the postseason.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill