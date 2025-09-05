The Houston Astros and New York Yankees have had plenty of highlight moments over the years. It would seem that the stage is set for the Yankees and Astros to add to those moments in October, with the two teams potentially being on a collision course. This week's series between the two teams has been a reminder of that.

On Wednesday, they added a new chapter to that rivalry when the Astros picked up a one-run win in a game that featured plenty of ejections and sloppy baseball. The marquee moment occurred in the ninth inning when New York’s Jazz Chisholm was rang up for the final out on a ball that was called a strike by home plate umpire Brian Walsh.

That led to a scene that likely struck joy in the hearts of Astros fans everywhere, as Chisholm was left screaming at Walsh as the Astros began to celebrate the win on the field.

Of course it ends on a ball called a strike pic.twitter.com/gGcv0goPJJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2025

Astros put on notice by Jazz Chisholm’s subtle playoff challenge

It was the night before, on Tuesday, that Chisholm slugged two home runs in the Yankees’ 7-1 rout of the Astros, and he had something to say about it afterward.

“These are the guys that we’re probably going to play in the playoffs,” Chisholm said after the game, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “We’ve got to go out there and dominate early, often, and consistently.”

And, to be fair to Chisholm, it makes sense as to why he felt that way since both of his home runs came off left-handed pitchers (Framber Valdez and Steven Okert), and the Yankees’ game plan seemed to be so good that it resulted in the cross-up heard around the world.

As things currently stand, with the Astros having the worst-record among the American League division leaders, and the Yankees having the top American League Wild Card spot, a matchup between the two teams would not occur until potentially the American League Championship series. It's a fate the Astros haven't shied away from in the past, and one Chisholm and the Yankees appear ready for.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill