Astros lose out on popular Alex Bregman backup plan to struggling division rival

Despite the lingering talk around Alex Bregman returning, it is very unclear as to whether or not the Houston Astros actually need to bring him back. Sure it'll make Jose Altuve and others happy, but getting Isaac Paredes back in the Kyle Tucker trade solved the vacancy at third base, and signing Christian Walker backfills the offensive production nicely.

Would it be nice to add Bregman to that group? Sure it would, but the finances of such a deal may not be feasible and Houston has clearly been looking hard at alternatives that would be decidedly less costly. Sadly, one of those potential targets is off the board after the Seattle Mariners agreed to a deal with free agent infielder Jorge Polanco.

"It's a great signing. I think Seattle knows there's more left in the tank."#MLBNHotStove discusses the Mariners bringing back Jorge Polanco to help bolster their infield. pic.twitter.com/rbBmlajzSc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 31, 2025

Astros free agent target Jorge Polanco signs with Mariners as Alex Bregman sweepstakes winds down

Houston had very clear interest in Polanco this offseason due to his defensive versatility, but it may be pretty telling that that cash-strapped Mariners outbid them for his services. It's possible that Polanco simply wasn't willing to wait around anymore, and the Astros couldn't guarantee him anything with the Bregman negotiations ongoing. Another possible explanation, though, is that the Astros are not signing anyone until they know for sure that Bregman isn't coming back.

The chances of a Bregman reunion with the Astros still seem very dubious. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have a six-year deal on the table and the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox have repeatedly been mentioned as landing spots. While there is no chance Bregman will end up getting the $200 million contract he was looking for at the start of the offseason, there are enough bidders involved to make Houston's existing offer insufficient.

At this point, it just comes down to whether or not Houston feels like they "need" Bregman. They have all of their true roster vacancies sorted out; other than a left-handed bat which a reunion with Bregman wouldn't resolve. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Astros decide that he is just a luxury they can't afford, but the fact that they didn't match the $8 million deal for Polanco may indicate Houston's interest in Bregman is more than just a long shot.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill