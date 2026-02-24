Astros lone free agent option comes with real risk, makes trade route feel inevitable

The Houston Astros are running out of options. Houston was linked to free agent outfielder Michael Conforto as recently as last week, but the Chicago Cubs swooped in and plucked him off the market. While some Astros fans may be thanking the Cubs for helping Houston avoid such a disastrous signing, the fact remains that the team is still in the hunt for a left-handed bat before Opening Day.

At the moment, there are just two — but more realistically one — options remaining on the free-agent market. Jesse Winker is still available, but he's little more than a designated hitter at this stage of his career. Houston has that covered with Yordan Alvarez as the team's DH. The only other (ahem) viable free agent option is former Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo was a highly-regarded player during his early-career with the Dodgers, and was part of the trade that sent Mookie Betts to Hollywood. But he fell on hard times after leaving in LA for the Boston Red Sox in 2020. Since 2022, Verdugo has hit .257/312/.383 with a 93 wRC+. His defensive metrics are mixed with 30 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -10 outs above average (OAA) across nine big league seasons.

Astros lone free agent option is Alex Verdugo, which means Houston's best chance to add a left-handed bat is through a trade

Few Astros fans would complain if Houston took a flier on Verdugo and signed him to a minor-league contract. But counting on Verdugo (or Winker) to be a meaningful contributor in 2026 would be a mistake. Instead, Houston should refocus on the trade market and see if they can find a plausible left-handed hitting outfielder ahead of Opening Day.

Houston just added the left-handed bat of Joey Loperfido to the roster, but lost another left-handed swinging in the process. Jesús Sanchez was shipped to the Blue Jays in order to complete the trade and reunite with Loperfido.

Much like Houston's search for a backup catcher, this isn't a new issue for GM Dana Brown and the Astros front office. Brown has been prioritizing adding another left-handed bat throughout the offseason, but has yet to find a suitable trade partner.

Nevertheless, with the free agent options dwindling, Brown may need to double his efforts. Outside of Loperfido and Alvarez, Cesar Salazar and Zach Cole are the only other left-handed bats on the Astros 40-man roster. Houston needs more firepower from the left side of the plate if they hope to compete in 2026.