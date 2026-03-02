Astros latest signing confirms dramatic shift in prospect development

For years, the Houston Astros have prioritized acquiring hitting prospects over pitchers. There have been notable exceptions, of course, with Hunter Brown being the most recent one, but Houston typically does not use high draft picks or large international bonuses on arms. However, their more recent moves suggest that the organization is beginning to shift.

While the Astros still haven't picked a pitcher in the first round of the MLB Draft since they selected JB Bukauskas in 2017, there are signs that there is a renewed focus on acquiring young, talented arms. Going out and snagging Tatsuya Imai was a very solid start, and now it looks like Houston is going to lock up Cuban RHP Danel Reyes for the foreseeable future as well.

Reyes, 18, has battled since 2023 in the Dominican Republic after emerging as one of the top arms on Cuba’s 2022 U-15 team. FB: 90–93 mph. A story of resilience. pic.twitter.com/yheQ3ulR8f — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 1, 2026

Now, the signings of Imai and Reyes are extremely different. Imai is expected to not only play in the big leagues in 2026 but also play a critical role in the Astros' rotation. With the international free agent Reyes, Houston is essentially buying a teenage lottery ticket that won't be ready for the big leagues for years, but that doesn't mean both moves aren't a part of the same organizational shift.

It is clear that this Astros front office is far more comfortable with turning to the international market for pitching help these days. Imai, as well as the Ryan Weiss signing, were both moves to address short-term roster deficiencies, and now it looks like Houston is giving a real bonus to Reyes, who is already hitting the low 90's with his fastball and who looks like he has a very, very projectable frame to dream on.

Given Reyes' age and physical development, the Astros and their fans won't really know what they have in him for at least a couple of years while he grows into his full body. However, what is certain is that Dana Brown isn't like his predecessors and wants the organization to leave no stone unturned for pitching help. There is no guarantee whatsoever that these moves will actually work out, but it is nice to see Houston finally making a real attempt to address what has become a big organizational weakness.