Astros last-minute spring training trade idea suddenly feels improbable

If the Houston Astros get their wish, they'll have another move up their sleeve before Opening Day. The Astros need a backup catcher, a left-handed hitter in the outfield, and a solution to the infield logjam that has Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes at the center of it. Astros general manager Dana Brown has hinted that the team is still active in trade talks, but he might be running out of potential trade partners.

Bleacher Report's Zach Rymer drew up one trade for each eam ahead of Opening Day, and his option for the Astros was a familiar rumor. Rymer pointed in the direction of the Red Sox, with outfielder Jarren Duran being the answer for the Astros' search for a left-handed hitter.

A trade with the Red Sox feels unlikely at this point for the Astros

If the Astros had their way, they likely would have already completed a trade with the Red Sox. The Red Sox were among the teams most connected to Paredes, but those rumors were silenced after Boston swung a trade for Caleb Durbin. The Red Sox also added Isiah Kiner-Falefa to their infield mix.

Before those moves, the Astros thought they had the framework of a trade in place with the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. The deal would have sent Paredes to Boston, with Cardinals' All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan making his way to Houston. Donovan was ultimately traded to the Mariners.

It would seem unlikely at this point of spring training that the Red Sox still have an interest in Paredes, and while they have sought out pitching in other trades they've made, the Astros' farm system isn't rich in pitching prospects. Not to mention, the Astros were believed to prefer Wilyer Abreu in a trade with the Red Sox instead of Duran.

Short of the Astros adding a backup catcher, it seems like the team will head into the regular season with questions surrounding the other areas of their roster. Situations can change quickly during spring training, so never say never, but a trade with the Red Sox currently looks unlikely.