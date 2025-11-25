Astros just received a loud wake-up call after Red Sox trade for Sonny Gray

The Cardinals traded right-hander Sonny Gray to the Red Sox on Tuesday and set the market for starting pitching this offseason. If the Cardinals' trade return was any indication of what other organizations are looking for this offseason, the Houston Astros could have a whale of a time securing a frontline starter.

Gray was shipped to Beantown along with $20 million in exchange for right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts and one of the Red Sox's top prospects Brandon Clarke. Gray also restructured his current contract to include a renegotiated salary for 2026 and a $10 million buyout for his 2027 mutual option. In other words, Gray's taking home at least $41 million next season.

While the Cardinals are paying off roughly half of Gray's salary, they were able to land two solid contributors. Fitts, though he dealt with injuries in 2025, made 11 appearances for the Red Sox and posted a 5.00 ERA. He's still pre-arbitration eligible and won't reach free agency until after the 2031 season.

Red Sox trade for Sonny Gray just showed Astros how expensive finding a starter will be this offseason

Clarke is a lefty who was ranked as Boston's fifth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. A fifth-round pick in 2024, the southpaw has an elite slider that he pairs with an above-average fastball, leading many to believe he could be a top-of-the-rotation starter in the future.

The Astros are known to be targeting starting pitching this offseason, especially with Framber Valdez departing via free agency. But if the price tag for an aging starter like Gray is going to be that costly, Houston may be forced into the free agent market.

Houston's farm system is ranked at or near the bottom according to most outlets, meaning the likelihood of the Astros front office compiling an intriguing offer for a starter like Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins), Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds), or Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers) might be near impossible.

The free agent options, however, aren't going to come cheap either. Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Ranger Suarez are all likely to garner four years or more with an average annual value (AAV) of $25 million or more. No matter which way you slice it, the Astros will have to give up quite a bit to land a top-tier starter this offseason.