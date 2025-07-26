Astros insider adds pair of intriguing trade targets ahead of deadline whirlwind

The Houston Astros' trade deadline needs are truly in focus now. After losing Isaac Paredes to a hamstring injury, it is clear that the Astros are prioritizing bats at the July 31 deadline and it's hard to argue with that logic.

With the number of arms scheduled to return from the IL, providing lineup reinforcements (especially left-handed ones) should absolutely be the top priority. While most of the trade candidates have been explored, one Astros insider added a couple new names to the list.

There has been a lot of trade buzz surrounding Brandon Lowe despite the fact that his availability is questionable at best. Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McMahon (who's since been traded to the New York Yankees) have also been floated as trade possibilities. Really, if you swing a bat from the left side, you are probably on the Astros' radar right now.

Mickey Moniak and Mike Tauchman are on Astros' radar ahead of trade deadline

With that in mind, Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) added a couple of potential trade targets to keep an eye on. While acknowledging the buzz around Lowe, O'Hearn, and Cedric Mullins, Rome mentioned that outfielders Mickey Moniak and Mike Tauchman could be of interest as well.

Moniak and Tauchman aren't the most exciting options on paper. Moniak is a former No. 1 overall pick who's failed to live up to that billing. Tauchman is a journeyman with a career .247 batting average and little track record of power to speak of.

Nevertheless, both Moniak and Tauchman are having good seasons. Moniak's underlying hitting metrics are good this year and he has an .865 OPS across 275 plate appearances with all the usual Coors Field caveats. Tauchman's metrics aren't quite as promising, but he still has an .822 OPS and has been particularly good at drawing walks this season. Both are lefty bats who are playing on teams that aren't going anywhere this season.

Aside from the bats at the top of the market, Moniak and Tauchman are actually rather appealing. Both players would be low-profile rentals which will certainly keep the prospect cost down. We'll find out soon enough if the Astros actually pursue either player or if they've got their sights set a bit higher.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill