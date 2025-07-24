3 trade rumors Astros fans hope come true, 2 they hope don't

At this point, it's anyone's guess how the Houston Astros will handle the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Recent injuries to Isaac Paredes and Lance McCullers Jr., coupled with the longstanding injury to Yordan Alvarez, have complicated things for Astros GM Dana Brown.

With the July 31 deadline now just days away, things are about to get serious. Astros fans have been pelted with trade rumors for months, but will any of the scuttlebutt turn into an actual deal? Are there some trade rumors the Houston faithful hope to see evaporate in the coming days?

Let's explore the handful of trade rumors that have been floated over the past few weeks, and see which ones fans hope come true and which ones are just idle gossip.

3 Astros rumors fans hope come true

Astros add an impact starter

The Astros can cling to the idea that all four (five if you count McCullers) injured starters return the rotation during the second-half of the season, or they face reality and add a top-flight arm at the deadline as insurance. While pitchers like Sandy Alcantara and Joe Ryan might be out of reach, adding a pitcher like Merrill Kelly, Edward Cabrera, or Mitch Keller would definitely bolster Houston's playoff chances.

Astros trade for Orioles' DH Ryan O'Hearn

Astros fans are hopeful that Alvarez returns at some point this season, but there's growing skepticism in that area. As such, Houston needs an extra bat — preferably a left-handed one — to offset that potential loss. Baltimore Orioles' designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn would add some thump to the Astros' lineup, and would safeguard Houston in the event Alvarez doesn't return.

Astros add left-handed hitting infielder like Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon

With Brandon Lowe hitting the IL in Tampa and Paredes likely out for several weeks, the focus has shifted from a left-handed hitting second baseman to a left-handed hitting third baseman. If any team is selling at the deadline, it the Colorado Rockies, and Ryan McMahon would be a fine addition at the hot corner. His $12 million salary, however, might put Astros owner Jim Crane on edge.

2 Astros rumors fans hope don't come true

Astros settle for Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins

The Astros don't necessarily need an outfielder, but ESPN's Jeff Passan has linked Houston to Orioles' centerfielder Cedric Mullins. The veteran checks the box of being a left-handed bat, but he's also hitting just .213 on the year. Since May 1, the avearge has gotten even worse. In his last 56 games, Mullins owns a putrid .180/.226/.335 slash line. Thanks, but no thanks.

Astros add Orioles aging starter Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton is likely to be moved at the deadline, and according to Buster Olney, would prefer to remain on the West Coast. The ESPN MLB insider, however, suggested the Astros as a potential landing spot for the aging veteran. With Morton's best days behind him, there are far better options to improve the Astros' rotation ahead of the deadline.

