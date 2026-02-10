Astros infield logjam was very nearly resolved after rumored 3-team trade

The Houston Astros remain stuck with Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker on their major league roster. After the Pittsburgh Pirates signed Marcell Ozuna and the Boston Red Sox traded for Caleb Durbin, it doesn't appear that the Astros will resolve their infield logjam any time soon. Had the Astros gotten their wish, they would have done so as part of a three-team trade with the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal reported over the weekend that the three teams were in serious talks on a trade that would've involved both Paredes and infielder Brendan Donovan. The Red Sox would have walked away from the deal with Paredes, Donovan would have been earmarked for Houston, and the Cardinals likely would have landed a healthy number of prospects.

Astros nearly found a creative way to dump Isaac Paredes

There wasn't a reason provided for why the deal fell apart, but the report does mention the Astros preferred Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu over Jarren Duran. Multiple reports throughout the offseason have suggested that Boston isn't interested in trading Abreu. Donovan, of course, was traded to the Mariners as part of a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox and Astros were likely at a standstill regarding which outfielder would be headed to Houston, and that may explain why Boston pivoted quickly in the direction of the Milwaukee Brewers and Durbin.

It's hard to imagine the Astros finding a trade that would have put them in a better position than the three-team deal that would have landed them Donovan. While Donovan is capable of winning the Gold Glove as a second baseman, the Astros likely would have used him in left field.

The point is accentuated by the fact that the Red Sox are now out of the bidding for Paredes. The could be an option, but it's hard to imagine San Diego offering a package more valuable than what Houston would have received in Donovan.

Now, if the Astros can merely find a taker for Paredes and the $9.35 million he is making in 2026, that could be the biggest victory to be had.