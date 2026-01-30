Astros ignore obvious reunion to chase hidden pitching depth in Giants trade

While Justin Verlander remains a free agent, the Houston Astros turned to the San Francisco Giants to address their need for pitching depth. The Astros sent catching prospect Jancel Villarroel to the Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng.

The Astros are acquiring pitcher Kai-Wei Teng from the Giants for a minor leaguer, sources say. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 30, 2026

To make room for Teng on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated J.P. France for assignment. Most of France's 2025 season was spent recovering from shoulder surgery that derailed his sophomore campaign in 2024. He made two appearances for the Astros at the end of last year, but by then, it was clear that the 30-year-old was going to be out of the team's plans for 2026.

The 2025 season proved that the Astros can never have enough pitching depth. Houston had three starting pitchers require Tommy John Surgery in Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, and Brandon Walter. All three are expected to miss most of the 2026 season as they recover, and that has forced Dana Brown and Co. to uncover depth wherever they can find it this offseason.

Originally a product of the Minnesota Twins' farm system, Teng only had a handful of appearances with the San Francisco Giants over the last two seasons. The 27-year-old made seven starts for the Giants in 2025, posting a 6.37 ERA while striking out over 28% of the hitters he faced.

Astros pitching depth gets sneaky boost with Kai-Wei Teng while reunion rumors get iced

Weng's ability to miss bats was present throughout his ascent in the minor leagues. Given what he flashed in a small sample size in San Francisco last season, the Astros may have identified a way to unlock another layer of success at the major league level.

But outside of Weng's profile, there's a clear reason why the Astros made this move instead of a reunion with Verlander. Unless Jim Crane authorizes the front office to go over the luxury tax, the team is strapped for cash. They have less than $10 million in space before reaching the first level, and Weng is pre-arbitration, who has to collect a full season's worth of service time.

Not to mention, right-hander has two minor-league options remaining. If he doesn't break camp with the team, the Astros can simply option him to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Villarroel is still very much a raw prospect. The 21-year-old catcher was a part of Houston's 2022 international free agent class and has yet to reach the Double-A level. He's posted some encouraging offensive numbers in the summer leagues and Class-A, but remains a lottery ticket.

Given the situation the Astros find themselves with not enough cash to take advantage of the lingering free agents on the market, it's a move that Brown should have no regrets over. Villaroel could turn into a dude, but the smarter gamble is on the Astros fixing a young pitcher who can strike hitters out.