Astros’ hunt for top starters hides a likely reunion that will divide the fanbase

The Houston Astros are in pursuit of a top starting pitcher or, at least, they are posturing like they are. They should be as it is a dire need. You can argue that between Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrighetti, Ryan Weiss, and Nate Pearson, one or two arms might be able to step up. Unfortunately, the Astros need four, including a true running mate at the top with Hunter Brown.

And Dana Brown is trying. The Astros are sniffing around Ranger Suarez. They'll almost certainly find he becomes too expensive to fit within their tiny budget. They're kicking the tires on Freddy Peralta, but will likely find that their barren farm system hasn't produced enough talent, especially of the big league-ready variety, to convince the Milwaukee Brewers that they are a suitable trade partner.

That's going to lead them to fallback options. Zac Gallen would've fit the bill if his 2025 implosion hadn't happened, but now he's both a question mark and potentially too expensive. Others are more mid-rotation options at best, which won't solve the primary concern.

Justin Verlander has entered the chat. The former Astros icon has been rumored as a potential option for some time now, but several potential issues loom.

Fans will feel conflicted if the Astros and Justin Verlander reunite

There is obviously a lot of nostalgia that comes with the idea of reuniting with the future Hall of Famer. Verlander won two rings in Houston, took home two Cy Young trophies as an Astro, and is the club's all-time leader in pitcher winning percentage with a .723 mark.

Verlander is also approaching his 43rd birthday, and the last time he took the bump in Houston, he posted a 5.48 ERA while making just 17 starts and throwing 90.1 innings, looking as if he was running out of gas in the process.

However, Verlander headed out to San Francisco to pitch for the Giants last season, and looked rejuvenated out by the bay. He threw 152 innings and posted a 3.85 ERA in what was something of a comeback. Verlander was paid a not-so-insignificant $15 million by the Giants for his services, and while he's a year older now, the stronger campaign could help him fetch a nice chunk of change on a one-year deal this time around.

He will leverage his legendary status to procure as many dollars as possible. It worked for him last year, and it will work again. Contract projections range from $12 million all the way up to a $22 million prediction from MLB Trade Rumors.

At the end of the day, there's a lot of risk that comes with injuries, age, and regression that comes with handing him that kind of money. For a team looking for the cherry on top of a dominant starting rotation, it could make sense. Houston is far from that team.

Even if he posts an ERA in the 3.8 range again in 2026, it likely isn't enough for the Astros. The good vibes would be strong, but constricting themselves further won't help them fill other needs, and likely doesn't solve the primary issue the club has to begin with.