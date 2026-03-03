Astros hesitation on Joe Espada looks worse after Cardinals move

The only reason why Houston Astros manager Joe Espada may not be on the hottest seat in the American League West thanks to the Angels and Kurt Suzuki. Suzuki was given a one-year deal this offseason, and it seems like he will be out as part of a larger regime change next offseason. Espada, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his current contract with the Astros, and Astros fans were just reminded of his murky future after a move by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Like Espada, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was entering the final year of his deal, but was given a two-year extension over the weekend. The Cardinals are at the start of a rebuild, with a new top executive in Chaim Bloom. On the surface, it may have seemed like an odd decision to extend Marmol at this point in their reset.

Astros are barreling toward an inevitable outcome with Joe Espada

It speaks to the old adage that even rebuilding teams like to avoid the reality of their manager entering a lame-duck season. While there are obvious risks for contending teams, there are also some for lesser teams like the Cardinals this season. There's going to be an emphasis on development, and with Marmol being the main voice in the clubhouse, it's a good look for the young players to get advice from someone who will be around for a few seasons.

The Cardinals handing out an extension to Marmol while Jim Crane embraces the fact that Espada and general manager Dana Brown are on expiring deals should tell Astros fans all they need to know. Without a winning season in 2026, there's going to be a regime change in Houston next offseason.

The optics don't look strong for the Astros in 2026. The position-player side of their roster is littered with aging veterans on bad contracts, and questions linger throughout their entire pitching staff. With the Mariners and Texas Rangers making moves this offseason to cement their footing as contenders, the Astros will be lucky to finish 2026 in third place. Not to mention, the Athletics shouldn't be slept on.

Espada is a lame duck, and there's no way around that fact for the Astros. In other words, it's another reminder that stability isn't exactly a priority for Crane.