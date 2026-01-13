Jim Crane’s curious track record should be a warning for Astros regarding Dana Brown

Even during the introductory press conference for Tatsuya Imai, Houston Astros' owner Jim Crane couldn't help but cast a cloud over the team's long-term outlook. Crane didn't exactly sound eager to go over the first level of the CBT this season, and he also doesn't appear to be in a rush to offer an extension to general manager Dana Brown or manager Joe Espada.

Crane has always been the wild card when talking about Houston's operation, and history would suggest he doesn't make a decision until he has to.

To start the offseason, when faced with the speculation that Brown or Espada might both might be fired, the Astros owner didn't give a ringing endorsement. Instead, he fell back on the reality that each is under contract for 2026. In other words, Houston didn't have to make a decision, and they didn't feel the need to justify their inaction.

Astros can’t ignore Jim Crane’s history as Dana Brown’s future unfolds

Look no further than how Crane handled the situation with the man Brown replaced, James Click. Despite constructing the roster that won the World Series in 2022, Click's relationship with Crane was all but severed. Click was a diminishing voice in Houston's front office, and instead of his World Series title being rewarded with a multi-year extension, he was offered a prove-it deal on a one-year contract.

Crane doesn't want to decide unless he absolutely has to, and that was one of the leading factors to Click shocking departure from the organization.

Even Crane's handling of former manager Dusty Baker suggests he's afraid of long-term commitment when it comes to the leader of his baseball team. Baker was originally hired in 2020 with a club option for 2021. He consequently had a pair of one-year deals to continue his managerial tenure in 2022 and 2023. Sure, that was partially tied to Baker's age, but it was also to ensure Crane had an exit strategy if he needed.

That could be a sign that Brown's fate is already sealed. There may not be anything he can do to avoid Crane's desire for instability. Even if Houston wins the World Series, history suggests that doesn't ensure Brown long-term stability.