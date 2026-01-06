Jim Crane just turned up the heat inside the Astros organization heading into 2026

Before the Houston Astros signed Tatsuya Imai, it felt like 2026 was going to be a win-or-else year for general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada. The fact that both are under contract this season served as the primary reason why they were retained, and Jim Crane didn't sound like someone in a rush to sign either to an extension before next offseason.

Crane spoke with reporters during Imai's introduction and all but ruled out that Brown or Espada would receive an in-season extension.

“We won’t probably do any extensions now, but I’m not saying that’s an impossibility,” Crane said. “We haven’t talked about it yet. We’ve been focused on getting what we need to compete this next year.”

Astros seem to be comfortable with Dana Brown and Joe Espada entering 2026 with a lame-duck status

After the Astros collapsed during the final month of the 2025 season, there was some speculation that Crane could usher in a new era for the organization. Instead, as he has done before, he moved forward with his top baseball voices entering what will be a lame-duck season.

It certainly makes sense, considering that one way or another, it seems Houston's roster is headed toward a reset in the coming seasons. Carlos Correa, Yordan Álvarez, and Jose Altuve are only getting older, and if the team misses the playoffs in 2026, a reset simply can't be avoided.

In many ways, the fate of Brown and Espada could be tied to the success of Imai. If Imai immediately proves to be a pitcher capable of slotting near the top of the Astros' rotation, that would go a long way toward the Astros returning to the playoffs. If not, it may be the final deal that Crane points to as the reason why a change is needed.

Imai's arrival certainly covers the dread that has followed the Astros this offseason, and it will be up to Brown to address the other areas of concern before spring training. Houston still needs to clear their infield logjam while also finding a backup catcher. How Brown navigates those waters could be the deciding factor on whether or not this offseason was a success.