Astros suddenly have unexpected trade chip after frustrating offseason roster headache

The Houston Astros had an annoying problem that suffocated their offseason. Christian Walker was a clear trade candidate but his struggles last year combine with the fact he was owed $40 million over the next two years made the conversation a non-starter. As the trade deadline inches closer, the conversation surrounding Walker has taken a much different tone.

While the Astros, specifically Dana Brown, continue with the impression that they will be buyers at the deadline, that doesn't match reality. No one is taking the Astros seriously as a contender, and the best path forward is focus on stripping their roster of any piece not anchored down.

Walker checks that box for Houston, considering he's a free agent after the 2027 season. A season that likely will be cut short due to a work stoppage. That aside, ESPN's Jeff Passan offers some real hope that Astros can do at the deadline what they couldn't during the winter and a find a suitor for Walker.

Passan lists Walker at No. 17 of his top 100 players to potentially be moved at the deadline. It's a surreal reality the Astros are facing, considering no one would touch the veteran first baseman with a ten-foot pole during the offseason. That said, Walker's offense has returned this season, and contenders in need of offense, he'd be an ideal fit.

Christian Walker’s rumored trade market gives Astros an odd array of deadline choices

Along those line, Passan projects Walker's trade market to be healthy. Passan's fits are littered with plenty of intriguing options, including a reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Given the Rangers' respective payroll situation, and division rival aspect, it's hard to imagine the two teams coming together on a trade involving Walker. Similarly, the Marlins taking on Walker's contract through the 2027 season also feels like a reach.

The Pirates would actually be a fun match. If the Astros aren't going to be a contender this season, might as well help an upstart team like the Pittsburgh. Not to mention, Pittsburgh is rich in pitching prospect and that would be an important step forward for the Astros' organization.