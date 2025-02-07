Astros have become Scott Boras' pawn with last-ditch effort to re-sign Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros fell for it hook, line, and sinker. Ari Alexander of KPRC2 is reporting that Houston upped their initial offer to free agent infielder Alex Bregman, but the improved deal is unlikely to entice the two-time All-Star to rejoin the Astros.

The Astros obviously don't realize that they're being played or just don't care. Houston has become a pawn in Scott Boras' quest to get the largest deal possible for his client. Baseball's mega-agent has done this time and time again, and based on the Astros' reaction, you can understand why.

The #Astros have improved their initial offer to free agent 3B Alex Bregman, two sources tell KPRC 2.



However, that improved offer is unlikely to get the deal done, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/7YP15V8fKy — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 7, 2025

Astros Rumors: Houston has become Scott Boras' pawn with last-ditch effort to re-sign Alex Bregman

Earlier this week, Bregman's camp leaked information to the media that he's still seeking a six or seven-year deal. But the Astros already did that. Long before Bregman's free agent saga entered this stage of the offseason, the Astros offered their Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman a six-year, $156 million deal. But Bregman rejected that deal in favor of what expected to be a more lucrative offer on the open market.

But Bregman has come up empty-handed in his pursuit of mega-deal this offseason. While teams like the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs have all kicked the tires on a potential Bregman contract, none of those have come close to meeting his salary expectations. Outside of Houston's offer, Toronto is the only other team rumored to be handing out a six-year deal.

If Bregman really wanted to be an Astro, he'd have signed already. The Astros' brass has already begun using Bregman's name in the past tense, signaling that they know this offseason is unlikely to end with the infielder's return to Houston.

It's time for the Astros and their fanbase to move on from the idea of a Bregman reunion. This is more of the same from Boras, and if Bregman didn't think that Houston's final offer was good enough, there's no need for the Astros to continue playing these childish games.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors