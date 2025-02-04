Well, it was a fun idea while it lasted, Astros fans. But all good things must come to an end, and the resurrected rumors of an Alex Bregman-Houston Astros reunion is as good as dead based on what GM Dana Brown said during the team's media lunch.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Brown said was consistently referring Bregman in the past tense, even going so far as to say the Astros "lost Bregman". Rome did clarify Brown's comments, saying that Houston's front office personnel is still having internal discussions because of Bregman's availability.

Astros-Alex Bregman reunion sounds all but dead after Dana Brown's latest comments

This was always the most likely outcome, as Houston made plans to move on from Bregman after the two-time All-Star rejected the Astros' reported six-year, $156 million offer. After being turned down, Houston turned their attention to the trade market, securing a short-term (Isaac Paredes) and a long-term (Cam Smith) solution at third base. The Astros also signed Christian Walker to take over at first base.

During his address at the team's annual media luncheon, Dana Brown twice spoke about Alex Bregman in the past tense, saying once that the team "lost Bregman." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 4, 2025

Rome's reporting happened to coincide with another report from Rob Bradford of Audacy Sports, who claims that teams are now offering Bregman's shorter term deal with higher AAVs. In other words, he'll get more money per year, but less overall. Bradford reports that sources are citing the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays as possible suitors. The Detroit Tigers are though to be in the mix as well.

Until Bregman is no longer wearing an Astros jersey, a section of the team's fanbase will continue to hold out hope that an agreement can be reached. But the reality is, and has always been, that Bregman was seeking a bigger deal that Houston was willing to offer. Once those fences get damaged, they can be difficult to mend.

Houston's actual budget is still unknown, but despite an unlikely reunion with Bregman, the Astros could still look to add to other parts of their roster — maybe a trade for a frontline starter will be in order. Regardless, those hoping for a Bregman-Astros reunion probably shouldn't purchase that #2 shirsey, unless you're into nostalgic-type items; in which case you can probably get them on clearance.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors