Alex Bregman's refusal to compromise shows why he just should've taken Astros' offer

Coming into the 2024-25 MLB offseason, Alex Bregman was thought to be one of the hottest free agents on the market. After all, he was coming off a Gold Glove Award-winning season, has two All-Star appearances on his résumé, and brings plenty of playoff experience while being a key part of a championship organization. Who wouldn't want a player like that?

Judging by the fact that we're about a week away from the start of spring training and Bregman is still unsigned, it would seem that no one wants a player with his accolades — at least not at the price he's looking for.

Bregman now understands why Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery cut ties with Scott Boras after his free agent fiasco last offseason. Much like Bregman, Montgomery expected to cash in big-time after a successful season in Arlington only to find that no team was willing to meet his ridiculous contract demands. The left-hander settled for a one-year, $25 million deal with the D-backs after Boras reportedly butchered contract talks with the Boston Red Sox.

The Astros offered Bregman his best offer, and he turned it down

It's being reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale that Bregman is still seeking a six or seven-year deal. Still? He already has one — though perhaps the ship has now sailed. It was widely reported earlier this offseason that Houston offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million deal, which is quite similar to the one that Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants last season.

Chapman has a career 38.4 bWAR compared to Bregman's 39.6 bWAR. Chapman, 31, is less than year older than Bregman, so it's difficult to argue with the logic behind Houston's initial offer. Player production typically declines after age 30, so the Astros were already out on limb taking on what could end up being a bad contract in three or four years.

Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 6, 2025

There were rumors recently that teams like the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox were interested in signing Bregman, but both clubs were focused on a short-term deal. But with Bregman's most recent stance — claiming that he's looking for a six or seven-year deal — you'd have to assume those two destinations are out.

The Blue Jays might be Alex Bregman's onlt remaining option in MLB free agency

Bregman can always go freeze his tail off up north. The Toronto Blue Jays have been rumored to be in the market for Bregman, and after losing out on yet another free agent target (Pete Alonso), perhaps they'd be willing to meet the infielder's contract demands.

But let's be honest. This isn't about a six or seven-year deal. It's about the AAV included in that six or seven-year deal. Bregman (and Boras) got all up in their feelings after seeing that Houston's initial offer provided a lower AAV ($26 million) than the $28.5 million the third baseman made in 2024. If Houston's offer carried an AAV of $28.51 million, Bregman would already be on his way to West Palm Beach excited for another season in an Astros uniform.

The combination of Bregman and Boras have overplayed their hand with this prideful stance. If Bregman wanted a six-year deal, he should've signed it when he had the chance. But now his efforts to squeeze every last penny that he thinks he's owed has cost him big-time.

Bregman might want to swing by a sporting goods store to stock up on some wool socks, Gortex boots, and a fleece-lined parka. It's cold up in Toronto this time of year, and the Blue Jays might be his only hope of getting the contract that he thinks he deserves.

