Astros haters will cry after Yordan Alvarez defies odds again in MLB Network ranking

Listen! Can you hear it, Astros fans? That's the sound of 29 other fanbases crying about MLB Network's latest rankings. You already know what they're saying, right? "But he's not really an outfielder." Well, unfortunately for the crybabies out there (mostly Yankees fans), Yordan Álvarez has topped The Shredder's list of top left fielders once again.

MLB Network, as they do before spring training every year, gathers information using various advanced and traditional metrics to rank the top 10 players at every position heading into the upcoming season. Once the data is compiled, The Shredder spits out a list which allows the debate to ensue, usually led by studio host Brian Kenny.

Álvarez came in at #1, and of course questions surrounding his defensive metrics arose. Since his debut in 2019, the slugger has only logged 200 starts in the outfield and Álvarez was in the field for just 53 games last season.

In 421 innings in left field last season, Álvarez was worth -5 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -7 outs above average (OAA). Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene led the way with 14 DRS in 2024 and Toronto Blue Jays' outfielder Daulton Varsho posted a league-leading 10 OAA.

"What Yordan Alvarez brings to the plate... it's fear. You know that he is a gamechanger."



The @astros superstar is once again the #1 LF according to The Shredder. #Top10RightNow pic.twitter.com/ktGY0LjiJc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2025

But defense doesn't really matter when you impact the game with your bat the way Álvarez does. As MLB Network correctly pointed out, Álvarez's name is mentioned alongside Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto in terms of offensive production. Álvarez's 176 OPS+ over the past three seasons is bested only by Judge's 206 OPS+. By the way, Soto — widely recognized as a top-5 player — was worth 0 DRS and -5 OAA last season.

The rest of the list included Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs, and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers. Greene came in at No. 5, and the aforementioned Varsho wasn't on the list; a sign that defense is only aspect of these rankings.

Sure, it'd be nice if Álvarez played at least league-average defense in left field, but it's almost more satisfying to hear the crying from opposing fanbases (mostly Yankees fans) who just wish they had that type of player in their lineup. Keep whining crybabies, Yordan will keep raking.

