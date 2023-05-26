This Yordan Alvarez Comparison Is Almost Impossible to Believe

Babe Ruth first 6 seasons:

391 G, 49 HR, 224 RBI, .981 OPS



Barry Bonds first 3 seasons:

407 G, 65 HR, 165 RBI, .814 OPS



Mike Trout first 4 seasons:

493 G, 98 HR, 307 RBI, .945 OPS



Yordan Alvarez first 5 seasons:

411 G, 110 HR, 329 RBI, .977 OPS