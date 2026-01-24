Astros got a hard look at their future through Freddy Peralta trade

The Milwaukee Brewers may have just provided a glimpse into a future move for the Houston Astros. With Freddy Peralta making $8 million before hitting free agency next offseason, the Brewers opted to cash in on his value, trading him to the New York Mets for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. It's a strategy that Milwaukee has mastered in recent years, and that Houston may be forced to follow in the years ahead.

Hunter Brown was a Cy Young finalist for the Astros in 2025, and his arbitration settlement was a reminder of why Houston should be working toward an extension with their homegrown ace.

Brown is under control through the 2028 season, and assuming he continues his ascent, he is certainly going to be the top starting pitcher available once he hits the free-agent market. It speaks to why he may not be in a rush to sign an extension, and it also lends credence to the idea that the Astros will eventually take a page out of the Brewers' playbook.

Hunter Brown's future in Houston just got a cold dose of reality after Freddy Peralta trade

It's not like the Astros are strangers to such a concept. Last offseason, they were faced with the reality of Kyle Tucker being a free agent after the season and viewed as the top position player on the market. Instead of holding onto Tucker, the Astros traded him to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for one of baseball's top prospects, an All-Star third baseman, and a controllable starting pitcher.

Honestly, they should have thought about doing the same thing with Framber Valdez last offseason. Sure, the Astros look great by letting him walk and not signing him to an extension, but they passed on a clear opportunity to replenish their farm system.

By trading Peralta, the Brewers catapulted their farm system to being the best in baseball. The hope is that the Astros' farm system is in a better spot by the time they have to make a decision on Brown, but with the cost of pitching continuing to be on the rise, a trade of Brown may be too rich for the Astros to pass up.