Astros go off-script with wild 2026 MLB Draft pivot after picking Texas Tech star in first round

Justin Lebron was there for the taking when the Houston Astros were on the clock at No. 17, but Dana Brown and Co. took a curious route. The Astros have long had a need for a left-handed hitting outfielder, and if nothing else, Texas Tech outfielder Logan Hughes checks that box.

Hughes can be considered a bit of a reach, considering most boards had him following toward the bottom of the first-round, if not, a second-round talent. That said, Hughes has a clear hit-tool to like. With a 55 grade on both his hit-tool, and power, the impression is that Hughes is someone who can move through a system quickly.

Astros turn heads with selection of Logan Hughes in first round of 2026 MLB Draft

The knock on his profile is that he's a liability both in the field and on the base paths. However, with the Crawford Boxes in left field, perhaps the Astros plan on hiding Hughes in left field. If not, he figures to be a DH candidate once he reaches the majors.

The elephant in the room is that Hughe is almost certainly an under-slot play for the Astros. This should leave the room to make upside high-school plays later in the draft. An important distinction, considering the Astros would be best served adding pitching throughout the draft.

Outfield has been a mess for the Astros since they traded Kyle Tucker before the 2025 season. Cam Smith remains a theory instead of an expectation in right field, and Jake Meyers was just demoted to Triple-A Sugar Land. As for left field, LaMonte Wade Jr. is currently holding that role, but it's been a revolving door for much of the year.

Perhaps that was the incentive behind the selection of Hughes. If Hughes' bat allows for a quick ascent through Houston's system, perhaps he's the answer in left field by the end of the 2027 season. One thing is clear, as a whole, the Astros lacked a long-term plan in the outfield moving forward. Hughes now should be a part of that conversation.