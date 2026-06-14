Astros GM’s non-answer to trade deadline 'buyer or seller' question masks inconvenient truth

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown is holding out hope that the MLB trade deadline will be a crutch that holds up the team's contention this season. While that doesn't exactly match the reality that is facing the Astros based on their schedule, Brown is already setting some lofty goals for what he wants to accomplish during baseball's tentpole event later this summer.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart asked Brown if he had a sense of if the Astros would be buyers or sellers at the deadline, and while the veteran general manager didn't pick a lane, his response made it clear what's on his mind.

“Yeah, in terms of the Deadline, we're just kind of like highlighting some of the needs that I mentioned earlier," Brown told McTaggart. "If we could find some offensive outfield help at the Deadline, that would be great. If we could find some bullpen help, that would be great."

Dana Brown continues to ignore Astros' deadline reality

During the Astros' uneven start to the season, there's been a debate whether Brown actually would be willing to sell at the deadline. Brown is in the final year of his contract, and short of an extension, it would seem that Houston would need to make the playoffs to avoid sweeping changes to the front office and coaching staff.

Sure, if the Astros had cemented themselves as a contender, it makes sense that adding another bat in the outfield and bullpen help would be the move at the deadline. The problem is that while the Astros have played better in recent weeks, they remain several games under .500 and haven't made up any ground on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

And, if the Astros are completely honest with themselves, even if they do find a way to sneak into the playoffs, is this really a team that is going to make a deep run?

The truth facing the Astros is that the best path forward remains to sell at the deadline. That doesn't mean they have to trade Yordan Álvarez. But, if the team were willing to trade Jeremy Peña and entertain a conversation about a healthy Hunter Brown, that could reset a farm system that is in need of talent. Along those lines, said farm system is the reason why the Astros aren't likely to add impact talent to address their needs in the bullpen and outfield.

As with most things, Brown's plan for the deadline only makes sense to those within the organization. Reality is telling a very different story.