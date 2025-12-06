Astros gamble on Ryan Weiss sparks uncertainty about Houston's offseason direction

After two years overseas in Korea, pitcher Ryan Weiss is coming back stateside. Earlier this week, the Houston Astros signed Weiss to a contract that guarantees him $2.6 million. According to ESPN, the deal contains an option for 2027 that could push the total north of $10 million.

It's assumed that Weiss will join the Astros' rotation after posting solid numbers in the KBO over the past two seasons. A former fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Weiss went 16-5 pitching for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO and posted a 2.87 ERA with 207 punch outs over 178 innings of work.

This is a high-upside play on the part of Astros GM Dana Brown. There's been no shortage of success stories from failed starters returning to the majors after time overseas, but it does raise questions about any and all future moves Houston plans to make this offseason to upgrade the starting rotation — if any.

Astros gamble on Ryan Weiss has fans wondering what's next

Weiss isn't the first gamble Brown has taken already this offseason. At the end of October, the Astros signed former top prospect Nate Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million deal. Despite working exclusively out of the Chicago Cubs bullpen in 2025, Houston plans to deploy him as a starter when the team arrives in West Palm Beach for spring training next year.

These are hardly the types of moves that will excite the Houston faithful. In fact, one might suggest that these are the types of moves that should scare the living daylights out of Astros fans. Houston is set to lose Framber Valdez to the highest bidder this offseason, and plans to replace him by rolling out a career reliever and player who couldn't hack it in the big leagues. That's a bold strategy.

It furthers the idea that in order to find a capable starting pitcher, Brown may have to go the trade route. Whether the Astros decide to cut bait with Jake Meyers or Jésus Sanchez, or find a taker for Christian Walker, Houston needs to add more to the rotation than just Weiss and Pearson.

At the moment, the Astros' depth chart has Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown at the top, and a whole lot of also-rans behind him. If Houston plans to go into 2026 with some combination of Brown, Weiss, Pearson, Spencer Arrighetti, and Christian Javier filling out the rotation, Astros fans will be in for a long season.