Astros rumors link Jake Meyers to move that could help solve major offseason problem

Unsurprisingly, Jake Meyers' name has appeared in trade rumors this offseason. The Houston Astros outfielder, fresh off his best season to date, is drawing trade interest from across Major League Baseball.

Meyers has always been a supreme defender, but this past season, he added an element to his game that few Astros fans thought possible. Meyers greatly reduced both his chase rate and whiff rate, and saw his strikeout rate take quite the dip as well.

As such, Meyers saw a tremendous uptick in offensive output. After posting a meager .219/.286/.360 slash line in 2024, the 29-year-old hit .292/.354/.373 last season while still maintaining his Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield.

Astros Rumors: Jake Meyers could be traded for starting pitching

But Houston's roster has several holes this offseason, and the Astros are looking to use Meyers' 2025 breakout as an opportunity to sell high. According to MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), the Astros are open to moving him for a controllable major-league starter.

Meyers is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, and according to MLB Trade Rumors, is expected to take home $3.5 million next season. Given the dearth of center field talent available in free agency this offseason, it's likely that a number of teams will be giving Astros GM Dana Brown a phone call this winter.

What Meyers' market looks like is unknown, and while he showed great plate awareness and improvements in 2025, his résumé isn't without its flaws. Meyers also suffered a calf injury last season that sidelined him for about two months. Those factors may limit what Houston can truly hope to receive in exchange for their centerfielder this offseason, but Brown and the Astros front office should unquestionably see what other organizations might be willing to give up in return.

The Astros are not without options should they decide to trade Meyers this winter. Houston was able to retain Taylor Trammell, and Zach Cole showed promise last season. Some even believe Cam Smith could make the transition from right field to center, and with Jesús Sanchez back in the fold for 2026, he may be given that chance.

The Astros front office has a tough task this offseason, given their financial constraints, but trading Meyers could provide a low-cost rotation upgrade if the right deal can be struck.