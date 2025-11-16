Trade momentum builds around breakout performer and timing feels crucial

The Houston Astros need to revamp the outfield this offseason, so the idea of trading one of the team's most productive players from last season might seem rather foolish. But if other teams are truly interested in trading for centerfielder Jake Meyers, the Astros at least have to listen to what they may be offering.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), league sources have indicated there is significant trade interest in Meyers. These trade rumors exist despite Meyers missing a significant amount of time in 2025 with an injury.

Meyers managed to appear in 104 games last season, and when he was on the field, the 29-year-old put up some the best numbers of his career. Meyers posted a .292/.354/.373 slash line along with a 107 wRC+ and paired it with his normally reliable defense in center field.

Meyers is entering Year 2 of his arbitration window, and won't reach free agency until after the 2027 season. According to MLB Trade Rumors, he's expected to take home about $3.5 million in 2026. That's a steal for that type of production in center field, which is exactly the reason why Houston is receiving inquiries about his availability.

Meyers significantly cut down on the strikeouts in 2025 and even raised his walk rate. The power wasn't there — and never has been — but Meyers' batting average and on-base percentage saw enormous jumps from previous seasons. Prior to last year's breakout, Meyers' best offensive numbers came all the way back during his rookie season in 2021.

Some Astros fans will argue that Houston can't afford to trade Meyers this offseason. But if the demand is there, Houston can't afford not to. Meyers isn't a long-term solution in center field, and trading him could help to elevate the Astros' dilapidated farm system.

Houston has young outfielders like Jacob Melton and Zach Cole on the 40-man roster, both of whom are going to see an increase in playing time next season. Even Cam Smith could be given an opportunity to take over in center field after showing plenty of athletic ability in right field as a rookie.

If moving Meyers could enable Houston to bolster their bullpen, add a starting pitcher, or strengthen the farm system, GM Dana Brown will need to take a long and hard look at the notion of trading the outfield this winter.