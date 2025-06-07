Astros fans will love MLB insider's early All-Star roster projections

Having watched the front office overhauled the roster during the offseason, Houston Astros fans had every right to be nervous before the 2025 season began. So far, things seem to be working out well.

Pitching depth in the starting rotation is a real problem now, but the Astros have made things work and find themselves firmly in the hunt for another AL West title. In fact, despite all of the injuries and regression of a few players, Houston seems to have no shortage of candidates for the 2025 All-Star Game.

It seems as though The Athletic's Jim Bowden agrees with that sentiment. Recently, the former GM put together his early All-Star teams and the Astros featured prominently with three players getting the nod. However, they aren't the three names fans would have guessed at the start of the season.

Astros Jeremy Peña and Josh Hader among The Athletic's early All-Star predictions

If you asked fans before the season to name the three most likely Astros All-Star, Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, and Framber Valdez would've been a common reply. Yet Valdez's production hasn't kept pace with the elite arms in the American League, Altuve moved to the outfield and endured quite a slump, and of course Álvarez's busted hand has kept him from making his usual case as one of the best designated hitters in baseball.

Instead, Bowden went with Josh Hader (who has had a massive bounce-back season), Hunter Brown, and Jeremy Peña. Hader isn't all that shocking, but there were certainly some Astros fans who had already written him off. Brown has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season and Peña keeps being overlooked (even in these predictions) despite being the best shortstop in the league in 2025.

Houston still has a couple others who could play their way into the All-Star conversation and receive some votes if they play well this month. Unless he gets hurt, Seattle Mariners' backstop Cal Raleigh is going to be the AL's starting at catcher. Nevertheless, Yainer Diaz has the power to contend for the second catcher spot on the roster. Newly acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes is having a strong season and one well-timed hot streak could get him some votes as well.

Voting is underway right now. We'll see if Astros fans are buying into the team's success this year and will support these players enough to get them in. The big market teams have a built-in advantage in these votes, but Houston should still be well-represented when ASG rosters are announced.

