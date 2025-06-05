All-Star predictions, MVP poll are a slap in the face to Astros' Jeremy Peña

Voting for Major League Baseball's 2025 All-Star Game officially opens June 4, and this should provide Houston Astros fans the first opportunity to put an end to the disrespect tour that has been ongoing when it comes to shortstop Jeremy Peña. Peña is in the middle of a breakout campaign, boasting a 143 wRC+ through his first 60 games this season, but the casual baseball fan may not be aware of that, given how consistently he is overlooked.

With All-Star voting open, everyone's favorite failed general manager, Jim Bowden, was up to his usual tricks during his latest piece for The Athletic (Subscription Required). Bowden's takes have a tendency to be outdated with the latest instance being penciling in Kansas City Royals' shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as the starter for the American League team despite admitting that there were shortstops who have been putting him better offensive and defensive numbers this season.

Yes, the shortstop Bowden is referring to is Peña. Through 61 games this season, Witt is carrying a 126 wRC+ with seven home runs. Meanwhile, Peña holds a 143 wRC+ with nine home runs as proof that he has been the better run producer compared to his Royals' counterpart. Witt, by metrics, has been graded as the better fielder at shortstop this season, but not to the extent that he should be the starter for the American League at shortstop over Peña.

The Jeremy Peña disrespect tour is in full effect

Nevertheless, we get it. All-Star voting is often a popularity contest, and naturally, Witt is going to win that more times than not.

However, we are not going to allow the disrespect tour to continue with Major League Baseball's latest MVP poll. Witt gets a mention along with the obligatory reference to Aaron Judge, but Peña's name is nowhere to be found. Instead, the list includes Cal Raleigh, José Ramirez, Rafael Devers, and Tarik Skubal. No disrespect to Skubal, who is having a fantastic season, but he may not even win the American League Cy Young Award.

In case you were wondering, as of Wednesday, Peña has the fourth-highest fWAR of any player in the American League. A mark that is higher than both Ramirez and Devers. The disrespect ends here. Peña is having a breakout season in the truest sense of the phrase, and needs to be recognized as one of baseball's best talents.

