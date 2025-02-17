Astros fans share in their star’s pain after Alex Bregman bolts to Red Sox

When news broke of Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox was announced Wednesday night, there was obviously disappointment among the Houston Astros fan base after Bregman decided not to return to Houston. A fan favorite in space city, Alex Bregman was incredibly loved throughout H-town with his incredible work on and off the field. Losing a clubhouse leader and a pillar of the golden era certainly was a sad moment.

However, among the disappointment, there were many fans who felt bad for superstar Jose Altuve, the face of the Astros. The fact that Altuve was so vocal throughout the offseason in bringing back Bregman, including right after the team got eliminated in the wild card round to the Detroit Tigers and for all that to eventually not mean anything was disheartening for the Astros faithful.

"What Alex did for our organization, I will never forget the impact that he had."@LGRed spoke with Astros manager Joe Espada and GM Dana Brown following the reported departure of Alex Bregman. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/zaovLQ9bZP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 14, 2025

The Astros, especially his long-time teammates, will miss Alex Bregman on a number of levels

Altuve’s incredible selflessness as a teammate was on full display after it was reported a couple weeks back that the nine-time All Star was willing to change positions into the outfield to accommodate Bregman. This further fueled the viewpoint of Altuve doing anything he could to bring his friend back, but did not work. Many were very impressed with the effort, but felt disappointed it could not come to fruition. While Altuve certainly must have been sad to hear the news, fans believed he must be the player most affected by this knowing the kind of close bond the two have.

Regardless, stros fans were in pride at the end of the day for the kind of dedication and strong loyalty Altuve has shown towards their franchise. While many players have come and gone such as Springer, Cole, Correa and now Bregman, Altuve remains the last piece on offense to remain from 2017.

The seven-time silver slugger has taken team friendly contracts over the years to stay in Houston and has never known anything outside of the Astros organization since they offered him $15,000 back in 2008 as a teenager in Venezuela. H-Town will never have to worry about their most beloved player leaving, as Altuve signed a five year, $125 million extension from 2025-2029, making him an Astro for life.

