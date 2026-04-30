Astros fans seeing encouraging signs that Brice Matthews' breakout is coming

Brice Matthews' journey with the Houston Astros from spring training through the first month of the 2026 season has been a fascinating one. The shortstop-turned-second baseman seemed ready for a regular role, but the club's infield logjam left him no logical place to play. Fear not, the Astros doubled down on the outfield experiment they began with him down in the minors.

Matthews didn't underperform during the spring, but he won a job based on the lack of other viable options rather than his own merit. Still, it seemed less than ideal. The former top prospect didn't seem to have a path toward regular playing time, and the run he received would come in either left field or center field, two positions that were mostly foreign to him.

The early returns were pretty dismal, and it seemed that the responsibilities had Matthews overwhelmed as he struggled on both sides of the ball. Now, though, the concerns over playing time are gone. Frustratingly frequent injuries have claimed Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido, Taylor Trammell, and Zach Dezenzo, leaving just Cam Smith and some replacement-level players as options alongside Matthews.

What seemed like a luxury, trying to flex out versatility while taking advantage of Matthews' athleticism and power, is now a necessity. The Astros need Matthews, and they need him to perform. His performance during the April 28 series opener against the Baltimore Orioles might indicate that he's finally on that track.

Brice Matthews' big game could foreshadow an Astros' breakout

Matthews went 3-for-4 against the Orioles with a double and a homer. He drove in two of Houston's three runs in the game. The homer, an opposite-field shot that left the bat at 109.7 miles per hour, was living proof of why the 24-year-old has been so highly-touted in the past.

One of Matthews' long-term flaws has been his inability to hit breaking balls, leading to elevated strikeout rates throughout his minor league career. Strikeouts have been a serious issue so far in 2026, too, with the youngster running a 38.9% rate.

Brice Matthews has struck out 20 times in 41 at-bats. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 26, 2026

The samples are small, but so far Matthews has handled sliders and sweepers well, hitting .400 against the former and .500 against the latter. He's still hitless against curveballs, however.

There are other reasons to be bullish about Matthews. His 10.7% barrel rate is pretty decent, his 46.4% launch angle sweet spot percentage is elite, and his 22.3% chase rate is well above average. Basically, when he makes contact, good things happen. That just doesn't happen often enough.

Matthews has a 75.6% zone contact rate on the year, which is far too low. If he can push that north of 80%, he'll be in good shape. Traditionally, he's fared well against four-seam fastballs, so if he straightens out the 34.8% whiff rate he's running against that pitch, he will get where he needs to in the contact department. With that, the power production will come.

As for the defense, this is going to be trial by fire. He's a speedster, so once he gets comfortable on the grass, there's no reason why he can't be a good defensive outfielder.

None of these are guarantees, but he'll get every chance to get things back on course. The Astros desperately need that, and hopefully, his big night against Baltimore can be the confidence boost that fuels him toward reaching his full potential.