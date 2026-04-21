Astros’ quest for versatility may've hurt one of their best prospects

Starting in the second half of 2025, the Houston Astros slowly began to unveil their future plans for Brice Matthews. After some brief big league run, he returned to Sugar Land and began having some outfield work sprinkled into his routine. Drafted as a shortstop and primarily playing as a second baseman, it was a new frontier. However, during the offseason, Dana Brown made it clear that Matthews in the outfield was going to be a thing.

The infield was far too crowded, and though a lefty bat was the biggest priority, the Astros needed to find some cost-effective options to roam the grass. Even with that in mind, he seemed like a stretch to make the Opening Day roster, that is, until he didn't. Other options underwhelmed, and Matthews' .250/.400/.417 spring line was just enough to secure his spot.

Now, though, he looks terribly lost at the plate, slashing a putrid .107/.194/.250 line with an astronomically high 51.6% strikeout rate. Matthews has played 14 games thus far, appearing at four different positions: left field (10), second base (3), center field (1), and third base (1). It has been a lot.

The Astros have done Brice Matthews no favors

During Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, Matthews entered the game as a pinch runner and then stayed in the game to play third base. With the game tied in the 10th inning, he muffed a routine grounder off Jordan Walker's bat. Houston lost the game by a score of 7-5 in what would be a sweep.

It has to be stressful being put in situations like that at positions that he's never played before, and it's reasonable to believe that those worries and struggles in the field are seeping into the batter's box. It's certainly not an ideal way to break in a prospect to the bigs.

That's not the end of the concern, though. Matthews has long struggled to make consistent contact, even at the minor league level. He struck out 27.9% of the time last year in Sugar Land. In 2024, he posted a combined 31.4% K-rate between stints in Asheville, Corpus Christi, and Sugar Land.

It goes beyond simply the strikeouts, however. Last year, the 24-year-old posted just a 76.2% zone contact rate in Triple-A. Ideally, you'd like to see that over 80% and creeping towards 85%. This year, he's posted a way too low 69.2% zone contact mark.

Matthews actually has a pretty elite 22.2% chase rate, so strike zone recognition isn't his problem. Still, he's whiffing at an alarming 43.5% whiff rate. That tells you that there are a lot of holes in his swing, and that's not exactly an easy flaw to overcome.

The Astros have put Matthews in far too many uncomfortable situations, but that doesn't explain his fatal flaw. Still, the combination of them insisting on making his life as difficult as possible and the real issues he must face might mean that the once-promising youngster is already ruined. Given the Astros' dearth of young talent, what's going on with Matthews is shaping up to be a travesty.