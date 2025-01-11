Astros fans may have perfect setting to give Justin Verlander a proper sendoff

The Houston Astros are set to open their 2025 season with a pair of home series. The first one will see the $765 million dollar man, Juan Soto, come to town for three games. After that, the Astros will host the San Francisco Giants, a significant series, as they will be welcoming former ace and franchise icon, Justin Verlander, back to Houston. Verlander who defied the odds by anchoring the Astros' World Series teams of both 2017 and 2022, despite joining Houston during his age-34 season.

Verlander signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $15M, given to him by new Giants GM, Buster Posey. Posey will look to Verlander as a veteran presence that can lead a staff with a few youngsters in it (Kyle Harrison and Keaton Winn). Even though the 2024 season was not what Verlander, or the Astros, wanted, (5.48 ERA over just 90.1 innings) it's hard to bet against Verlander. The Giants expect Verlander to bounce back and provide some consistency for their rotation as they try to take on the Goliath that is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander's career with Houston is full of hardware. During his seven years with the Astros, Verlander won two Cy Young Awards, two World Series championships, and earned multiple All-Star nods. His leadership and bulldog mentality were pivotal in Houston becoming one of the most dominant franchises for the better part of a decade.

Verlander returning to Houston so early in the season allows the Astros organization and fans to honor his contributions to this team and impact that was felt during those seven years. This will be the only time that Verlander and the Giants make their way to Houston, so expect Houston to put together some sort of video highlight montage, spotlighting everything that he accomplished over his time with the Astros.