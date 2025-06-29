Astros fans can’t stop laughing as rival’s historic signing keeps causing drama

The Athletics are far from a threat to the Houston Astros in the American League West, as they've plummeted to the worst team in the division. The Athletics are clear sellers as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, and it would seem that it's inevitable they will move one of their biggest free-agent signings from this past season.

Luis Severino inked a three-year deal with the Athletics worth $67 million in what was the biggest free agent signing in A's franchise history, and it would seem that he has some regret about the decision. In recent comments, Severino has not been shy about his disdain for pitching in the Athletics' temporary new home, Sutter Health Ballpark in Sacramento.

“We don’t have that at home right now. It’s not the same. It’s not the same atmosphere. We don’t have a lot of fans. Our clubhouse is in left field. So, when we play day games, we have to just be in the sun. There’s no air conditioning there, too. It’s really tough," Severino told reporters on Friday.

To be fair, Severino's performance on the field also speaks to why he may not be a fan of pitching at Sutter Health Ballpark. In 43 2/3 innings pitched on the road this season, Severino has a 2.23 ERA with opposing batters hitting .211 against him. In 57 innings pitched at Sutter Health Ballpark this season, Severino's ERA jumps to 6.79 with opposing hitters hitting .300 against him.

Astros fans laughing as Luis Severino cries about A's situation he put himself in

Severino hasn't been the only one to complain about the pitching mound at Sutter Health Ballpark this season, but he is one of the few Athletics' players to go on record about how bad the conditions are. Adding the fact that he is under contract for two more seasons, it would seem that the only option the Athletics have is to trade their prized free agent signing if they want to avoid more of this. Bob Nightengale of USA Today adds it would be a surprise if he's still with the Athletics by August.

The Astros are not without their issues ahead of the trade deadline, as they need a left-handed hitter, but that is rather pedestrian when you consider the drama that is developing between Severino and the team he currently pitches for.

