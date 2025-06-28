Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has been absent from the dugout for the past few games, and news came down on Friday that the Halos' skipper will now miss the remainder of the 2025 season as he deals with an undisclosed medical issue.

Angels GM Perry Minasian said that Washington is in good spirits, and bench coach Ray Montgomery will serve as the Angels' interim manager in his absence. The Angels are currently 40-41 and sitting 8 ½ games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West Division.

Obviously the thoughts and prayers of the Astros fanbase are with Washington as he deals with this troubling set of circumstances. The Angels' manager is one of the most respected men in the game of baseball, and the sport itself is better when he's part of it.

Astros path to AL West title just got easier with Angels’ Ron Washington update

But while Washington deals with this unspecified medical concern, there's still baseball to played and his absence will undoubtedly affect the Angels' clubhouse. Something like this can sometimes galvanize a team as they look to rally around their manager, but it can also send a team into a downward spiral.

The Angels have been somewhat surprising this season after finishing the 2024 campaign in the AL West basement with a 63-99 record. Washington's absence, however, now removes one of the great motivators and baseball minds from the Halos' dugout, and the decision making now shifts to a former Astros outfielder. Montgomery, 55, has spent most of his post-playing career in front office roles, but since 2021, has been alongside Washington in the Angels dugout.

The question now becomes whether or not the Angels look to become buyers or sellers at the upcoming MLB deadline. Many pundits believe LA will look to sell, and Washington's leave of absence definitely makes that line of thinking more probable. Angels' owner Arte Moreno, however, has oftentimes refused to sell and it wouldn't be shocking to see Los Angeles attempt to improve the roster if Montgomery keeps them afloat in the coming weeks.

The Astros have dealt with their share of adversity this season as well, and despite less than ideal circumstances, are leading the division. Losing Wash's in-game knowledge for the remainder of the season could negatively impact the Halos, but it's foolish to count them out just yet.

