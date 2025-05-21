Astros demote recent success story for risky pitcher fans already stopped trusting

Brandon Walter, that was a brilliant performance on Tuesday night. Now get out of here! That's essentially what the Houston Astros told Walter following his five-inning shutout performance against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros — as it was assumed they would — optioned Walter back to Triple-A Sugar Land following Tuesday's game. Taking his place on the active roster will be Forrest Whitley who was reinstated from the 15-day IL prior to Wednesday's series finale in Tampa.

Walter was always going to act as a spot starter for Houston this week, with his return to Triple-A predetermined before he even took the mound on Tuesday night. The Astros are effectively rearranging their rotation due to a massive number of injuries — the most recent being Hayden Wesneski's placement on the 60-day IL due an elbow injury.

Whitley was placed on the injured list back in late-April after suffering a knee sprain. It was the latest in a long line of injuries and setbacks for the former first-round pick. Whitley's spent more time in the training room since turning professional than he has on the mound. But without any minor league options remaining, the Astros had no choice but to activate him.

Astros demote Brandon Walter for injury-prone pitcher Forrest Whitley

Whitley was sent on a rehab assignment just last week, and the number of his rehab appearances (2) is greater than that of his major league outings (1) this season. Whitley did look good, however, tossing two scoreless innings for Triple-A Sugar Land and striking out four batters.

Whitley's made just one major league appearance this season. After starting the year down at Triple-A, Whitley toed the rubber for two innings last month and recorded two punch outs in two innings without allowing a hit. Astros fans thought to themselves, "Maybe he's finally going to contribute." Then a couple days later, Whitley was placed on the IL for the umpteenth time in his career.

No one has ever questioned Whitley's talent or physical gifts. He's an imposing 6-foot-7 pitcher with an electric fastball and plus-breaking ball. But all his ability is all but worthless if he can't stay healthy. Astros fans are running out of patience with Whitley, and while it's possible that he could bring some length to the bullpen, the Houston faithful aren't holding their breath.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors