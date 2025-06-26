Astros could receive unexpected deadline help from AL East flop

Earlier this week, Houston Astros' general manager Dana Brown confirmed the worst-kept secret that is the team's need for a left-handed bat ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. There should be no shortage of options for the Astros in their search, with Tampa Bay Rays' infielder Brandon Lowe appearing to be an ideal fit. However, taking it a step further, there may be another American League East team that could be a worthwhile trade partner for the Astros.

The surprising disappointment of the Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season has been one of the biggest talking points of the year. With a core that figured to be at the center of the American League East for many years to come, they are far and away the worst team in their division this season. Making things worse for the Orioles is the fact that the AL Wild Card race already appears to be out of their reach as well.

Astros should be circling AL East bottom-feeder ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Orioles are clear sellers ahead of the July 31 deadline, and they have two trade pieces that would look great in an Astros uniform. Orioles' first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and center fielder Cedric Mullins are two players who are expected to be moved ahead of the deadline. To provide context, the latest from ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel suggests that each player has over a 70 percent chance of being moved before the deadline.

In O'Hearn's case, a free agent this offseason, it would be an egregious offense by the Orioles' front office if they did not capitalize on his career year. O'Hearn, assuming health, will set new career highs in nearly every offensive category while being well on his way to passing 20 home runs in a season for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, adding Mullins, also a free agent after the season, would allow the Astros to go back to playing Jose Altuve at second base while adding much-needed balance to their lineup.

Furthermore, making a move for either Orioles' bat likely wouldn't be an inexpensive endeavor for the Astros, and still give them the prospect capital to potentially focus on adding to the backend of their rotation.

