Astros insider says the quiet part out loud about deadline weakness

The freak injury to Lance McCullers Jr. may have brought a forgotten Houston Astros' trade deadline need back to the center of discussion. While the Astros have been rumored to be in the market for a left-handed bat ahead of the deadline, McCullers Jr. going down was a reminder of how the Astros' starting rotation has been decimated by injuries.

The hope from the Astros is that McCullers Jr. will be able to return from his injury after his initial 15-day IL stint, but this is still a rotation that is down Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski for the rest of the year. Even with Spencer Arrighetti inching closer to a return, it would seem wise for the Astros to look for a starting pitcher ahead of the deadline.

Rotation help was the need that Astros' beat writer, Brian McTaggart, circled during a recent poll of beat writers completed by MLB.com.

"The Astros do have an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. GM Dana Brown may choose to find another experienced arm to slip into the rotation ahead of rookies Colton Gordon and Ryan Gusto," McTaggart highlighted in stating the Astros' need.

This Astros deadline problem is now impossible to ignore

The good news, as McTaggart mentions, is that the Astros likely wouldn't have to be shopping at the top of the market in their quest to find a starting pitcher. Former Miami Marlins' starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is likely going to be at the top of the list of available starting pitchers ahead of the deadline. Given the cost, Alcantara is under contract beyond this season; it would be a steep price for the Astros if they were to be involved in his sweepstakes. The same can be said about Chris Sale, who could become available if the Atlanta Braves choose to sell.

Given that the Astros likely wouldn't be involved in the trade sweepstakes for a high-end starting pitcher, there will be no shortage of options available to them. For example, the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly could be an ideal target for the Astros, given that he is a free agent after this season. Ditto for Baltimore Orioles' veteran Zach Eflin. A veteran, such as Kelly or Eflin, would go a long way toward giving the Astros comfort at the backend of their rotation.

