Astros could eye wild trade target if Yordan Álvarez injury is worst-case scenario

Houston Astros fans will be waiting with bated breath to hear the latest on injured slugger Yordan Álvarez. Already on the IL for nearly two months, Álvarez is seeing a hand specialist after experiencing pain upon arriving to the team's complex in Florida. Astros executives are hoping to have the results within the next 48 hours.

If the results come back with the unfortunate news that Álvarez will need to undergo surgery —something general manager Dana Brown is hoping to avoid — Houston will need to reevaluate their plans for the upcoming trade deadline.

The Astros are already in search of a left-handed hitter and have been rumored to be interested in Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. If Álvarez, however, is slated to sidelined for several more months, Houston will need more than Mullins' bat to help bolster their playoff chances during the second-half of the season. The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking more and more like seller with each passing day, and first baseman Josh Naylor should be on Houston's short-list.

Astros could eye trade for D-backs slugger Josh Naylor if Yordan Álvarez's injury is worst-case scenario

Naylor starred for years with the Cleveland Guardians, but was dealt to the D-backs prior to the start of the 2025. In hindsight, perhaps the Astros wish they'd have pursued a trade for Naylor this winter rather than signing Christian Walker to a free agent contract.

Naylor, who's in his walk-year, is hitting .304/.359/.474 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI, and 131 OPS+ this season. Houston doesn't necessarily need a first baseman, per se, but both he and Walker could rotate in an out of lineup between the infield and the Astros' DH.

Houston has been struggling to find success from the left side all season. After trading away Kyle Tucker, Houston backfilled the hole in the lineup with the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Luis Guillorme. While both bat from the left side, neither player has any significant track record to speak of. Houston needs an impact bat, not just a serviceable platoon player. Naylor certainly fills that void.

Astros fans will know more once the extent of Álvarez's injury is revealed. But much like Tucker's shin injury in 2024, this IL stint has been cloaked in mystery and that could signal bad news on the horizon for both Álvarez and the Astros.

