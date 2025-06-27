Kyle Tucker is making his return to Houston this weekend as the Cubs are in town for a three-game inter-league clash with the Astros. Tucker was of course part of a blockbuster trade this past offseason that saw the Houston Astros ship him to the Windy City in exchange for outfielder Cam Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes, and hometown pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

The trade drew mixed reactions from the Astros fanbase at the time, but having seen the success of both Smith and Paredes in Year 1 with Houston, most fans now see this trade as the rare win-win that it was.

There are, however, still lingering issues for the Astros after shipping Tucker to the Cubs. The biggest of which, of course, is the lack of a left-handed bat in the middle of the batting order. With Tucker gone and Yordan Álvarez on the IL, Houston's need for a left-handed masher is painfully evident.

Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s return makes Astros’ roster flaw painfully obvious

The Astros' lack of a left-handed hitter has been known since before the season began and will be Houston's most likely target at the upcoming trade deadline. While the Astros do have left-handed hitters like Taylor Trammell, Cooper Hummel, Luis Guillorme, and rookie Jacob Melton on the 40-man roster, none of those are what you might consider impact bats.

Tucker is proving this season that a chance in scenry has not resulted in a change in production. While Paredes was nearly neck-and-neck with Tucker in terms of offensive numbers at the outset, the former Astros' slugger has done what he did for so many years in Houston, and is just blasting opposing pitchers to the tune of a .287/.395/.527 slash line with a 156 wRC+.

So while Tucker's return to Houston will bring about some sadness to be sure, it's also a reminder of what the Astros need to do at the upcoming deadline. It's easy to look at Houston's record as one of the best in the league, but it would be incredibly short-sighed to dismiss the need for a left-handed bat at the upcoming trade deadline.

There are numerous players who are sure to be available, and it'll be up to Dana Brown and the Houston front office to find the perfect fit for the roster moving forward.

