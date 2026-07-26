Astros could dominate 2026 trade deadline but MLB insider calls out elephant in the room

There are a lot of reasons why the Houston Astros are likely to be buyers at the trade deadline. The American League is particularly weak this year, the team has shown the ability to play well, and Dana Brown has to win a bunch of games if he is going to keep his job. As a result, most outside observers see the Astros ignoring their sub-.500 record and being aggressive buyers in the pitching market. However, that doesn't mean that doing so is the best choice for the franchise.

In a recent trade deadline breakdown/preview, ESPN's Buster Olney discussed those expectations. He specifically mentioned that executives around the league expect Brown and Co. to be aggressive at the trade deadline in spite of the headwinds they face.

However, there were some executives who pointed out that if the Astros would actually pull the trigger, they could make out like bandits as sellers in this trade market. Given the names that the Astros could feasibly make available, it is hard to argue with their logic.

Astros may be missing out on a prime opportunity if they don't sell at all at the trade deadline

Now, this is not a call for an Astros' fire sale. Houston doesn't have to make Yordan Alvarez available in trade talks to be pragmatic about their position both now and in the future. Depending on the trade return, the Astros may actually be able to be in a better spot as soon as 2027 than they would be normally instead of chasing the slim chance of a deep postseason run and emptying the minor leagues of any tradeable assets to do so.

In contrast, just imagine a world where the Astros made guys like Jeremy Peña or Isaac Paredes available in trades. There are barely any decent bats available at the trade deadline this year, and nearly every contender wants one. Both Peña and Paredes are also under team control through 2027, so Houston could rightfully demand a premium to move either player. Just moving one of them would be a big boost to their farm system. If they traded both, they could set themselves up for years to come if they pick the right trade packages in return.

All of that said, this isn't something that the Astros need to force. If they will only move either of those players for a package that includes talent that is in the big leagues or close to it, that would be completely defensible. Given the current trade market conditions and supply, the odds are pretty good that Houston could get some offers that blow them away. Unfortunately, it just doesn't sound like they are even willing to entertain the idea.