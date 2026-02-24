Astros could dangle Isaac Paredes in bold trade pursuit for Orioles' outfielder

The Houston Astros have suddenly run out of trade partners for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. Outside of a potential three-way trade involving the Boston Red Sox, it's been hard to identify which teams have interest in the third baseman.

Paredes has reported to spring training, and the Astros have a "plan" in place, but general manager Dana Brown also revealed the team is still involved in trade talks ahead of Opening Day.

A new trade partner may have emerged thanks to some sudden injuries. The start of spring training for the Baltimore Orioles has seen both second baseman Jackson Holliday and third baseman Jordan Westburg go down with injuries that will have them sidelined beyond Opening Day.

Holliday is recovering from hand surgery and is expected to return to the Orioles' lineup shortly after Opening Day. Westburg is dealing with a partially torn UCL and is hoping PCP injections will help him avoid a long-term stint on the injured list.

As of now, it would seem that the Orioles have enough depth to cover the injuries. Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson figure to help out at second base, and Coby Mayo will get a run at third base to open the season.

In the event that Mayo falters or Westburg needs surgery, that could open a door for the Astros to find a taker for Paredes and also check off their need for a left-handed hitting outfielder.

The Orioles could be a sudden suitor for Astros infielder Isaac Paredes

Of course, Houston would need to wait to see how things play out for the Orioles to open the season, but Paredes would be an ideal target for them if they are pressed for an upgrade.

Trade talks with the Orioles could also lead the Astros down a path where they add the left-handed hitting outfielder that has evaded them the entire offseason. Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser is entering a decisive season with Baltimore, and hasn't exactly taken hold of a starting job yet.

If the Orioles were desperate enough for an upgrade at third base and circle Paredes, the Astros could point to Cowser as the player they want. The 25-year-old would be a left-handed bat who Houston could slot into right field, and give them added insurance if they find a taker for Jake Meyers.

A trade with the Orioles involving Cowser could be the best possible deal on the table for the Astros at this time. Though with Baltimore's situation not being as dire, it's another reminder of the dangerous game Houston played this offseason by dragging their feet.