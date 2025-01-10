Astros avoid drama with biggest arbitration question mark on deadline day

Houston and Framber Valdez avoided arbitration on Thursday, a great sign for the Astros and Valdez as the process can be pretty rough. Entering into the arbitration process usually isn't very pretty and could hurt any chance the team had at signing Valdez to a long-term deal. Valdez and the Astros agreed at a nice round $18M, slightly over MLBTraderumors.com's projection of $17.8M.

Dana Brown and the Astros should've had no problem going up to $18M as Valdez has been one of the best pitchers in the league over the last three years. During that time, he has compiled three consecutive top 10 Cy Young finishes and even earned a few MVP votes. The Astros' lefty is the leader of this staff and entering a contract year, Houston fans could see the best version of Framber.

While everyone sat around waiting to see if Houston and Valdez could come to an agreement, the Astros locked up and avoided the arbitration process with everyone who was arbitration eligible.

Houston was able to reach agreements with each of their arbitration-eligible players. The agreements are listed below.

Framber Valdez ($18M)

Isaac Paredes ($6.6M)

Bryan Abreu ($3.45M)

Jeremy Pena ($4.1M)

Mauricio Dubon ($5M)

Luis Garcia ($1.875M)

Jake Meyers ($2.3M)

Chas McCormick ($3.4M)

Bryan Abreu and Houston agreed at $3.45M (slightly less than his estimated $3.7M), an absolute steal for one of the game's best closers. In a career high, 78.1 innings, in 2024, Abreu had a solid 3.10 ERA, while maintaining his elite strikeout ability (11.8 K/9). It might actually look like a down year considering he had a sub-2 ERA in each of 2022 and 2023, but he was just as elite. Nonetheless, Abreu is about as good as they come and considering the price tag of an elite closer, his $3.45M is a steal.

Keeping in line with bargains, the Astros and Jeremy Pena also avoided arbitration, agreeing on $4.1M. This is another pleasant surprise for Astros fans as Pena's projected arbitration number was $4.4 according to MLBTraderumors. Pena has been a constant on this Houston club, posting at least a 2.8 fWAR in each of the last three seasons.

Entering his second year of arbitration after being a super-2 eligible player, Isaac Paredes and the Astros agreed at $6.6M, which is a few hundred thousand less than MLBTraderumors projected him at ($6.9M). This is good news for the Astros as Paredes has been one of the better third baseman in the league and should thrive in the hitter friendly, Daikan Park (formerly Minute-Maid Park).