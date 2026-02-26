Astros' attempts to trade Isaac Paredes may have surprising NL Central suitor

The Houston Astros have been forced to continue with the idea that they can reach Opening Day with both Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes on their roster. The thought seemed impossible at the start of the offseason, but the Astros were unable to untangle their infield logjam during the winter. The likeliest outcome remains a trade of Paredes, but after it seemed rumored suitors were dwindling, a familiar landing spot may still be in the picture.

FanSided's Robert Murray is among the MLB insiders who have taken notice of the Pittsburgh Pirates, suggesting that they could be one of the surprise teams of the 2026 season. The Pirates are home to the game's top prospect, Konnor Griffin, and he is already making a case to be on the team's Opening Day roster.

Even if he doesn't break camp with the Pirates, Griffin is expected to reach the majors at some point during the 2026 season. Still, Murray believes the Astros could be the team that the Pirates circle as a way to upgrade their roster before Griffin's impact is felt. According to Murray, the Pirates remain attached to Paredes, and they haven't ruled out the possibility of including catcher Joey Bart as part of a trade package for the All-Star third baseman.

Astros see a familiar trade partner enter the picture once again for Isaac Paredes.

The Astros certainly would need more than Bart if they were going to part with Paredes. Murray notes that one of the reasons why the Astros haven't traded Paredes is due to the high asking price they have.

It's an important reminder, considering it's confirmation that Dana Brown and Co. aren't going to trade for Paredes for the mere purpose of clearing the infield logjam. The deal has to make sense for the Astros' direction moving forward, which is why they have been seeking a left-handed hitting outfielder in trade talks. Such a deal may not be possible at this point in spring training.

Adding Bart would certainly address the Astros' need for a backup catcher, though Houston would be wise to pluck away from controllable pitching in a trade with the Pirates. As of now, with the possibility of being a surprise contender, the Pirates could be the most motivated suitor for Paredes. That could be an important development for the Astros, considering they entered spring training with almost no leverage in trade talks involving their crowded infield picture.