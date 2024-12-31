The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman couldn't make the numbers work, which wasn't overly shocking to any Astros fans who've been following the team for some time. Owner Jim Crane has a longstanding policy of avoiding long-term contracts that go beyond six seasons. Astros fans have seen this approach result in the departure of such players as Carlos Correa and George Springer in years past.

Bregman is said to be seeking a multi-year deal worth upwards of $200 million. That type of deal doesn't just violate one of Crane's well-established principles, but two. Giving in to Bregman's contract demands would've seen Houston cross over the Competitive Balance Tax threshold for a second consecutive season. Doing so would've resulted in a 30% tax on all overages, something Crane most certainly wants to avoid.

Astros are still in a financial pickle despite failed Alex Bregman reunion

But there's just one problem; at the moment, Houston is still over the tax threshold. That's right, the three-year, $60 million pact with new first baseman Christian Walker has pushed the Astros past the $241 million mark. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, Houston is projected to be about $1 million over the threshold.

But GM Dana Brown has ways of lowering that number, and the Houston faithful had better believe that the Astros front office has been tasked with doing just that. One way in which to lower the Astros payroll next season has been discussed multiple times this season, and yet, nothing has materialized. The Astros are actively shopping setup man Ryan Pressly, but to date have yet to find a taker for the veteran hurler's $14 million salary.

The Astros could always look to trade Framber Valdez, but Houston has deemed their ace off limits for the rest of the offseason. Other options to shed payroll include Lance McCullers Jr. ($17.7 million), Victor Caratini ($6 million), and Mauricio Dubón (~$4.5 million). Moving McCullers seems like a near impossibility, given his injury history. Replacing Caratini is no easy task, based on the rest of the catching market. Dubón's versatility is unmatched.

Which brings us back to Pressly. There is reason to believe that Houston can find a suitor for their former closer. The veteran reliever saw a dip in production last season, and number of top-tier relievers are still available on the free agent market. Both factors have likely slowed any potential trade talks the Astros may have had with other clubs this winter.

Look for the hot stove to be reignited once the new year begins, and don't be surprised to see Houston continue to shop Pressly and others while trying to get under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors