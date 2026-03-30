Astros already seeing massive payoff from underrated offseason move

The Houston Astros pursuit of a difference maker from the left-handed batter's box seemed to be a disappointment. In dealing Jesus Sanchez for Joey Loperfido, it seemed that the most the club had actually accomplished was shedding some salary for yet another low-end option. That seemed to be especially true as Loperfido struggled in the early going this spring.

After all, the 27-year-old was a player Houston had no problem parting with a year and a half ago when the team traded him to the Blue Jays in exchange for renting Yusei Kikuchi's left arm for a couple of months, and in that time, not much had happened to change the outlook on the once-promising prospect.

However, as Opening Day festivities began, Loperfido stood out as the Astros hitter who showed up, recording the only two hits Angels' starter Jose Soriano gave up as he mowed down the rest of the lineup with ease. Now with a .333/.333/.500 line through four games, he's setting himself up to prove us wrong.

Opening Weekend might have proved the Astros will get the breakout they need from Joey Loperfido

While we don't want to go crazy over a 12 at-bat sample, Loperfido certainly hasn't been the beneficiary of any cheap ones while he's been out there. He's averaging 97.3 miles per hour in exit velocity and has a 77.8% hard-hit rate in the early going, proving he's been hitting rockets.

In a way, it shouldn't be a surprise. After the cold start to spring training, Loperfido heated up big time and finished the warm-up period with a .317/.417/.415 line. That should give a bit more credence to his hot first series.

Moreover, this is what Loperfido is supposed to be doing. With significant displays of power throughout his minor league career, the six-foot-three, 220-pound outfielder was expected to hit the ball hard with regularity. It just hasn't happened consistently as he's adjusted to big league pitching.

An overlooked part of his early career struggles has been a lack of stability. Despite debuting in 2024, he's only played 126 major league games and has done so for two different organizations. If hitting is about rhythm, and it is, then that will be hard to find if one is constantly being sent up and down while bouncing back and forth between two different organizations (and countries).

Assuming the Astros exercise some patience when the inevitable slump crops up, we might see Loperfido realize the potential that made Houston a believer during his first stint with the organization.

There are still some early warning signs to watch, however. Loperfido has chased 47.1% of the pitches he's seen and whiffed at a 43.5% rate to start the year. These have been chronic issues for him in the past, and if he's not jumping on early mistakes, he can get exploited unless he cleans these issues up.

If he does, the Astros might look like geniuses, and Loperfido could break out and become the impact lefty-bat they've long sought. If that happens, giving Shay Whitcomb a surfboard in exchange for the No. 10 jersey won't be the most interesting part of his 2026.